Taapsee Pannu Channels Her Inner Wanderlust As She Visits France With Sister and Friends

Bollywood stars have been making the most of the summer months by setting off on their dreamy vacations. Taapsee Pannu is one such actress who recently had a blast on her trip to Europe. While the actress is now not in France, her enviable vacation pictures will want you to pack your bags and leave. Dropping a series of pictures on her Instagram stories, the actress revealed how she channeled her inner wanderlust and explored Denmark, Milan, and France among other places. In the pictures, Taapsee can be seen strolling through the countryside, cycling around, and exploring the vineyards.

Advertisement

In one of her pictures, Taapsee was seen cycling in Nice, which is the capital of the French Riviera. While in another picture, the Shabaash Mithu actress can be seen striking a million-dollar smile with a group of friends, who are all clad in cycling gear. The picture reveals they were moving toward the wineries, as she also specified in the caption and wrote, “Starting the long bike trip to the wineries!" The actress was also accompanied by her sister Shagun Pannu, and the duo appeared to be twinning in the denim jacket. While Taapsee sported a black crop top with matching cycling shorts, Shagun donned a pink crop top and multi-colour printed shorts. Posting the picture, the Thappad actress wrote, “Feeling like cycle warriors."

A few snippets also showed her standing amidst the lush green wineries. Among all the pictures, the one that grabbed all the attention was a funny selfie of Taapsee, wherein she made a goofy face after tasting the wine. While posting the picture she wrote, “That’s a face not used to drinking wine, after all that wine tasting."

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Shabaash Mithu, a biographical sports dram directed by Srijit Mukherji. The film is slated for a July 15 release.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.