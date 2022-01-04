Taapsee Pannu Clarifies Her Statement on Female Actors 'Rejecting' Haseen Dilruba Because of Hero

Haseen Dillruba had successfully wowed the audience as well as the critics, credits to the storyline, direction, and the intense acting put forth by actors made the film a treat to watch. The film starred Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. Not many know that Taapsee was not the first choice to essay the role of Rani in the film. The actress landed the role after a few actresses rejected it. Earlier in an interview, Taapsee had made a comment on the female actors who rejected the film and it did not go down well. She had said that the actresses rejected the film because Vikrant was the hero. However, while speaking to Gulf News, Taapsee clarified her response and stated that it was ‘interpreted into something else.

Taapsee explained that she wanted to highlight – while many female actresses asked this question about who the male actor in Haseen Dillruba was, she did not ask who her male counterpart would be. HaseenDillrubafeatured Taapsee as a wicked and wacky femme fatale who goes to all extents for love and passion. The actress stated that her character, Rani, was the fulcrum of the film, and usually in casting other characters are chosen depending on who would compliment the pivotal role.

Advertisement

She mentioned that before her whoever was approached for the film wanted to know who the hero was because, in the industry, that’s the first question that is often asked. Stating the reason, Taapsee said that people want to know the hero because budgets are set on who is playing the male lead in the film.

Haseen Dillruba aired in July 2021 on Netflix. While Taapsee essayed the role of Rani, Vikrant played Rishabh and Harshvardhan portrayed Neel. The romantic mystery thriller was helmed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.