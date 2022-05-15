Taapsee Pannu Congratulates Thomas Cup Winner Boyfriend Mathias Boe: 'Mr Coach You Made Us Proud'

The Indian badminton team made history as it won the 2022 Thomas Cup in the finals of the tournament. The win marks the first time that India has bagged the trophy and the team’s coach Mathias Boe shares credit for the hard-earned win. India’s badminton doubles coach is a former Danish badminton player and is currently dating Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee took to her Instagram on Saturday to celebrate the phenomenal win and additionally penned down a note for her beau.

Pannu has been closely following the Indian badminton team’s journey and takes to her social media platforms to share glimpses and snippets of the same with her fans. Before the win on Saturday, Pannu took to her Instagram story to celebrate India winning the first two matches in the best-of-five tie.

Following the win, the actor shared a visual clip and captioned it “The boys did it. First-ever Thomas Cup for India." The story mentioned all the players’ accounts and in an additional post where a player was hugging Boe, she wrote, “Mr Coach you made us proud," while tagging her boyfriend and adding the hashtag #ThomasCupWinner.

The Bollywood actor and the badminton player met at one of Boe’s games two years ago, following which the two connected on Twitter. From there, the couple got into a relationship and have been together since, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Mathias Boe is an Olympic medallist and won a silver at the 2012 Games in men’s doubles. He won several titles in doubles and team games for Denmark. He turned to coaching after retirement in 2020 and was appointed as the men’s doubles coach for the Indian National Badminton team.

Thomas Cup is one of the most prestigious tournaments in badminton and is held every two years with national teams fiercely competing against each other in doubles and singles. The 2022 version finally saw the win of the Indian Badminton team.

