Taapsee Pannu Defends Herself for Slamming Paparazzi, Says 'They Were Intruding My Personal Space'

Taapsee Pannu is currently one of the leading stars of the Bollywood Industry. Known for her power-packed roles in films like Pink and Badla, the talented actress has proved time and again what she is capable of. While the year 2022 saw the actress in two consecutive films Dobaaraa and Blurr, the actress also made headlines due to her friction with the paparazzi when a photographer held the door when she entered the car. Following this, netizens deemed her arrogant. Now Taapsee Pannu expressed her views on the incident.

In a conversation with India Today. the Chashme Baddoor actress explained that the paparazzi were invading her private space. She said, “It does bother me because, after a point, I realised that they are doing it knowing they are going to irk me. Why will you hold my car’s door when I have gotten in? This is intruding my private space. Imagine if you are getting into your car and there are people who have held the car door and not letting you shut the door and shoving the camera in your face, will you like it? Any person, regardless of being a girl or boy, would you like it?"

Opening about being labelled as an arrogant person, Taapsee added that if it is arrogant to expect personal space then she indeed is arrogant. She said, “If I’m arrogant to ask for basic human respect for space, then please call me arrogant, but I will not just try to sugar-coat and be this good girl because I’m in front of this camera. I am not that person. You get what you see. Whatever people know me for is for what I do in front of the movie camera. I’m not an influencer. I am not performing in front of any other camera. I don’t want to, also,"

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in Ajay Bahl’s horror-thriller OTT film Blurr which was an official remake of the Spanish film Julia’s Eyes. Besides Taapsee Pannu, the film also featured Gulshan Devaiah and Abhilash Thapliyal.

