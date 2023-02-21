Home » News » Movies » Taapsee Pannu First Time Talks On Plans To Marry Mathias Boe, Reveals Secret of Their 9-Year Relationship

Taapsee Pannu First Time Talks On Plans To Marry Mathias Boe, Reveals Secret of Their 9-Year Relationship

Taapsee Pannu opens up about her wedding plans with beau Mathias Boe. The couple has been together for nine years now.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 14:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Taapsee Pannu is dating Mathias Boe for nine years now.
Taapsee Pannu is dating Mathias Boe for nine years now.

Actress Taapsee Pannu opened up about her wedding plans in a new interview. The actress is currently dating India’s badminton doubles coach, Mathias Boe. While they keep their relationship private, they have been spotted together at times together in Mumbai and shared birthday notes for each other. Given the numerous weddings that have taken place in Bollywood in the past two years, Taapsee was asked about her wedding plans.

The Haseen Dillruba star joked to the Bombay Times that most of her contemporaries married people whom they met after Taapsee began dating Mathias and confessed she is happy with the pace at which their relationship is going. “See most of my contemporaries, who are getting married and having babies had actually met their better halves after I started dating the person I am still dating," she said, with a laugh.

Advertisement

“Yes, it’s been really long and it’s the same person that I have been dating, thankfully. It is not like I have ever shied away from owning up to it. It is just that my relationship happened in the early years of my career and at that time if this conversation came up, it would be about that and not about my work," she added.

“Having said that, I think everybody knows that neither of us are into PDA, nor are we trying to run away from accepting our relationship. We are both self-made individuals in terms of our career and work keeps us occupied. Thankfully, we end up finding time for each other and that has helped this long-distance relationship work for over nine years now. I am not in any competition — neither in my professional life, nor in my personal life. I am perfectly fine with the pace at which I am going in my life," Taapsee said.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be seen working with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Dunki. Slated to release in December this year, the Rajkumar Hirani film will see Taapsee play SRK’s love interest.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 21, 2023, 13:59 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 14:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+33PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan At Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2023

+20PHOTOS

Aditi Rao Hydari, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Siddharth, Neha Sharma Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About