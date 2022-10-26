Taapsee Pannu Gets Annoyed at Paparazzi Again, Says 'Aise Mat Karna'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has once again found herself amidst a bit of a scuffle with the paparazzi. A video of the Dobaaraa actress entirely unimpressed with a photographer has surfaced online and has gone viral. The video in question, posted by the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani has already garnered more than 13,000 likes in less than an hour. In the video, the actress can be seen trying to get inside her car and close the door.

The caption of the video said, “Taapsee Pannu aise mat karna (Don’t do this)". In the video, Taapsee tries to get into her car and attempts to close the door. However, she is unable to do so as the paparazzi keep taking her pictures and block her from shutting the door. The Pink actress is visibly annoyed but is not rude as she tells the photographers to not stop her from closing the door. She said: “Aise mat karna (Don’t do this)" repeatedly as the paparazzi continue to take snaps.

The actress’s behaviour has drawn major flak online as several fans took to the comment section to express their views. One Instagram user said: “Zyada hi itrane lag jate log yaar inko bhav hi kyu dena?” (People act too proud nowadays, why should you pay them attention at all?) while another user commented: “Why is she always angry?” along with laughing emojis.

Recently, the actress had also drawn backlash from the public during the promotion of Dobaaraa. Taapsee was seen getting into a heated argument with the paps. It happened when the actress arrived for Dobaaraa promotions and was seen quickly moving towards her promotional event. Soon after she tried to make it quick, a paparazzo slammed the actress for not respecting their time and efforts. The public spat with the photographer raised quite a few eyebrows but Taapsee denied being rude to him. The actress said that the person was so rude to her, that she felt like he was doing her a favour by clicking her photos.

