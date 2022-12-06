Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah Attend Special Screening of Blurr for Visually Impaired

After Looop Lapeta, Mishan Impossible, Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa and Tadka, actor Taapsee Pannu is all set for the release of her sixth release this year, Blurr. Directed by filmmaker Ajay Bahl, it is an intriguing narrative that follows the story of twin sisters Gayatri and Gautami and their encounters with the unknown world due to loss of sight. It also marks Taapsee’s first on-screen collaboration with actor Gulshan Devaiah.

Ahead of its release this Friday, the makers of Blurr organised an exclusive screening for the members of the visually impaired community. Taapsee and Gulshan along with producer Vishal Rana were in attendance at the event. Following the screening, the audience praised its suspense-filled story and applauded the lead cast’s performances.

Advertisement

Talking about the screening, Vishal says, “It was a matter of great joy to share our film with such a special audience. What won my heart is that they genuinely enjoyed the movie and shared their honest thoughts about it".

Blurr also marks Taapsee’s debut production venture. The makers of the horror thriller recently took to social media and released some behind the scenes moment from the sets of the film, where the actor is seen talking about starting her the journey as a producer with Outsiders Films, her production house with business partner Pranjal Khandhdiya.

She said, “More than just being an actor, I would want to shoulder the responsibility [of producing a film] because I just don’t do a film for the sake of going on set, acting and coming back. I really want to own up because I genuinely believe in stories and the fact that they’re going to become good films."

Taapsee added, “I asked Vishal what if I come on board as a partner and I’m thankful that he accepted that offer and let us – me and Pranjal - come on-board as co-producers. It was not really planned that this will be our first film but it just so happened. But I’m happy [the way it has turned out]."

Advertisement

Talking about the film, she had earlier shared, “Blurr taps into different sensibilities of an individual and that is purely why I decided to produce it as my first film. Donning the producer’s hat has been a spectacular experience. Apart from acting, I wanted to be creatively involved in production, conception and various aspects of filmmaking which are seldom glamorized. Essaying the character of a woman pushed to the brink of mental endurance due to her sister’s death was vulnerable, raw and clawing."

Produced by Zee Studios, Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions, Blurr is set to stream on ZEE5 from the December 9, 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here