Taapsee Pannu Has a 'Certain Affinity Towards' Dunki Co-star Shah Rukh Khan Because...

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The actress never fails to impress her fans with her unique choice of films, and that is what makes fans appreciate her more. The Saand Ki Aankh actress who is currently busy in the promotions of the upcoming sports biopic Shabaash Mithu, has also started shooting for her Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer film Dunki. In her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her ‘affinity’ for the megastar and the reason behind it.

The Pink actress spoke about how much she looks up to the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor. “I have a special admiration, which I don’t know how it gets even bigger than what I have for him. But also because we both hail from the same city, there is a certain affinity that I have towards him also because of that," says Taapsee.

Further talking about their similar journey, the Pink actress adds, “Starting from scratch, being an outsider, yes. That way, yes. It’s just that I have told him that he is the benchmark or the person that every outsider, especially who comes from Delhi looks up to."

The Mulk actress further added, “When you work with people like him, or superstars like him you realise what the stakes of the word stardom or star (are). Paanch saal se koi picture nai aayi hai, but one move of his just creates a storm everywhere. His victories are personal, his loss is personal - that is stardom for me. That is stardom. Not what we feel star is."

For those unaware, besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, Dunki also features Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. After shooting for a major portion in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio, the team will soon leave for Budapest and London for their international schedule.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of Shabaash Mithu. The film is based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj. It is helmed by Srijit Mukherji and will hit the screens on July 15.

