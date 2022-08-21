Taapsee Pannu Hits Back at KRK, Other Critics for Taking Dig at Dobaaraa’s Box Office: ‘How Foolish They Are’

Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa released in theatres on Friday. The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, had gotten just 370 screens. Despite the low screen count, the film managed to get a good collection on its opening day. Dobaaraa minted Rs. 72 lakhs on Day 1. While the number might seem low, given the screen count it is a very good amount and many biggies releasing on over 3000 screens have not managed to collect at the same percentage. However, self-proclaimed critics like Kamal R Khan took a dig at the collection. Now, Taapsee Pannu has hit back at them.

Taapsee Pannu commented on Aligarh director Hansal Mehta’s tweet defending Dobaaraa and wrote in Hindi, “Sir, no matter how much you repeat a lie often, it won’t become the truth. And these people who have relevance just because of the films, are only trying to harm the industry. Imagine how foolish they are. Anyways, Dobaaraa is a little difficult for them to comprehend, can you blame them?"

Hansal Mehta had shared the screenshots of tweets made by KRK and Rohit Jaiswal that took a dig at Dobaaraa’s collection. Defending the film, the director had tweeted, “#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens. Which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also observed that the film was faring better than many others. He wrote, “#Dobaaraa opens to better numbers than expected… In fact, much better than #Taapsee’s previous film #ShabaashMithu… Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows… Fri ₹72 lacs [370 screens]."

