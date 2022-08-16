Taapsee Pannu on Heated Argument With Paparazzi: We Are Not Illiterates to Lose Our Cool on Video Without Reason

Taapsee Pannu is not an ordinary movie star. She slowly and steadily carved a niche for herself in the film industry, with a career attracting unconventional projects. With her instinctive choices and strong opinions, Taapsee is no doubt a self-made woman. Currently, Taapsee is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Dobaaraa. During one of her promotions, she landed in a tough spot after she got involved in an argument with the paparazzi. The incident happened last week when the actor was attending a promotional event for her upcoming film at Mithibai College in Mumbai. Apparently, the argument started after one of the photographers told the actor that she arrived late at the event and that they had been waiting for her.

According to Taapsee, the photographer talked to her rudely which made her angry. She told him that she was just following the instructions of the organizers.

Here’s the viral video of the argument :

Now, speaking about the same in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said that she never calls the paparazzi for her personal publicity. They are invited by the production houses and they were present there for an event for Dobaaraa. She objected to being bullied by the photographers and said, “You should hear the tone in which they sometimes speak. It is just so insulting to us.”

The Dobaaraa actress further added, “We are not morons. We are not illiterates to lose our cool on video without reason. I refuse to accept I was disrespectful to anyone.” Taapsee said that she had maintained her calm and talked with the photographer respectfully even though he kept making facial gestures at her and used a rude tone with her.

She feels that photographers are the windows for the public to celebrities and they should not misuse this power and privileged position. When spoken rudely she has the right to ask why she is spoken to or treated in that manner when she did nothing wrong. They all are from the same industry and the paparazzi should respect her as much as she respects them. She concluded, “Just because we are on this side of the camera it doesn’t mean only we need to behave politely.”

