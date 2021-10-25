Taapsee Pannu, Preity Zinta and Others Console Virat Kohli Led Team India After Their Loss to Pakistan

After a highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to support Team India after their defeat in their first T20 World Cup Match. The Virat Kohli led team was defeated by Babar Azam’s team by 10 wickets in the ongoing tournament that took place in Dubai. Actress Taapsee Pannu quoted a very famous dialogue from one of Shah Rukh Khan‘s films and tweeted, “Haar ke jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hai :)"

Actress Preity Zinta who was a spectator with her husband Gene Goodenough called out fans who were abusing the team after their defeat. She wrote, “Disappointed dat #India lost its first game of the #T20WorldCup2021 Even more disappointed to see all the abuse by so called cricket fans to Flag of Indiaplayers on social media. It’s a game for God sake & all players are human. They DO NOT DESERVE all this negativity & slander. #indvspak"

In a separate Tweet, she added, “Tonight We were outplayed so well played Pakistan. As a cricket fan I’ll always support our team & my heart will always #Bleedblue.If ur a true cricket fan like me U will do the same.This is just the start of the tournament so All the best4 the rest of the games Flag of India #INDvsPAK Cricket bat and ball"

Varun Grover shared a picture of Captain Virat Kolhi and Pakistani player Mohammad Rizwan hugging each other after the match and praised their sportsmanship. He wrote, “Wow what a beautiful moment between Kohli and Rizwan! #IndvsPak."

Arjun Rampal wrote, “A setback is all about the fantastic come back. Cant wait to see the men in blue do just that. All the best boys for the rest of the tournament. Love you all. Shall be cheering. Congrats Pakistan on a fantastic win. Enjoy it. #INDvPAK"

“Chalo koi nai. Winning and losing is all part of the game. Pakistan was evidently the better team today. #INDvPAK," wrote singer Armaan Malik.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities were present in the stadium cheering for the Indian Cricket Team. Even though India lost to Pakistan at the T20 World Cup match, the enthusiasm of the fans and celebs present in the stands in Dubai was worth witnessing.

