Taapsee Pannu Reveals Being Hit By a Girl In Goa: 'I Didn't Realise It First...'

In a recent interview, Taapsee Pannu revealed how she was hit by a girl during one of her Goa trips. The actress shared how she did not realise it at first. However, her friends told her about the same later. Taapsee also added that she felt nice about it.

“Not colleague or co-actor of the same gender, but (it happened) when I went out in Goa once with my friends and all. I didn’t realise it at first. Then my friends told me that she is hitting on you. I think I felt nice about the fact that because you always think a girl will find only faults in other girls. So it was like she finds me nice, oh nice. So I felt nice about it at that point," Taapsee told Curly Tales as cited by Hindustan Times.

During the interview, Taapsee Pannu was also asked if ever felt jealous of other actors doing better than her. The actress explained that jealousy is not the right word and agreed to the fact that she has been envious of the opportunities that her fellow actors received. “Jealous is maybe the wrong word. Yes, maybe envious of the opportunities that they got and I didn’t," she said.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of Shabaash Mithu. The film is based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj. It is helmed by Srijit Mukherji and will hit the screens on July 15.

Apart from this, Taapsee will also be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. The film also features Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. It is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is slated to hit theatres in December 2023. Recently, it was also reported that Haseen Dilruba 2 is also in making. “There is interest in the film because it broke into the Indian market in a way that no other Hindi movie on Netflix was able to. Its success can be attributed to its story and pulpy treatment. The producers and the streaming giant are pursuing the idea of a sequel. Writer Kanika Dhillon is toying with the idea of picking up the narrative from where the first part ended." a source cited by Mid-Day claimed.

