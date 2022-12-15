Taapsee Pannu Reveals If She Would Be Romancing Shah Rukh Khan In Dunki, Here's What She Said

Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in Ajay Bahl’s horror thriller Blurr but now the actress is putting her skills to test with Rajkumar Hirani’s next film Dunki opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan. While the theme of the film is still shrouded in mystery, it’s natural for the fans to speculate whether the two of them will be romancing on-screen. Now Taapsee Pannu has dished out a little tit-bit about her role in the film.

While speaking with India Today, the Pink actress revealed that she indeed would be romancing King Khan and she even called Dunki an ‘endearing’ film. She stated, “It is a Raju Sir film, it is that world which is very endearing. I would be very surprised if anyone was not having fun on that set. In a Rajkumar Hirani film, if you get to romance Shah Rukh Khan, I will do a passing role in that… as well. What else do you want in life?"

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, whose next film Pathaan is to be released next month, took out some time to talk about Dunki. He has shared, “It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr. Raju Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling. It is a comic film. His films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India."

As for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor who would mark the year 2023 with his comeback with not one but three films, have already got fans excited. While Pathaan would be released on January 25, his collaboration with Atlee titled Jawaan is slated to hit the screen on June 2. As for Dunki, the film will get the theatrical release on December 22, 2023.

