Taapsee Pannu Starrer Dobaaraa to Be Premiered at London Film Festival This Month; Read Details

Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will be premiered at the London Film Festival on the 23rd of June ahead of its theatrical release on 19th August

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 20, 2022, 22:22 IST

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated new-age thriller, Dobaaraa, is set to release on 19th August 2022. To add more excitement to this, Tapsee Pannu starrer will premiere at London Film Festival. The director-actor duo will present the film at the opening night Gala of #LIFF2022 on the 23rd of June at 6 PM.

Starring actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor (Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms) and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena). Taapsee shared the news on her Instagram handle, and the caption read, “The highly anticipated DOBAARAA, directed by @anuragkashyap10 and starring award winning actress @taapsee will premiere at the opening night! The film is a testament of its new-age, cutting edge narrative being wholly loved and applauded all over the world!"

An outline of the plotwas also shared which read, “This Hindi-language drama thriller follows a mother as she gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm that took place 25 years ago. However, her actions cause a space-time continuum glitch, altering reality."

Dobaaraa is a new age thriller that reunites Taapsee and Anurag for the third time. With Dobaaraa, the hit jodi of Taapsee & Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the stupendous success of Thappad. Dobaaraa is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures new wing, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. It will release in theatres on 19th August, 2022.

first published: June 20, 2022, 22:22 IST