Taapsee Pannu Starrer Mithali Raj Biopic Shabaash Mithu to Hit the Big Screen on July 15

Viacom18 Studios’ Shabaash Mithu is set to hit the silver screen on July 15, 2022. Tapsee Pannu essays the role of iconic cricketer Mithali Dorai Raj, in this biopic. The celebrated skipper of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team has a career spanning 23 years, 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs and has led India in 4 World Cups.

The story tracks her journey from being an 8 year old girl with a dream to becoming a cricketing legend. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, written by Priya Aven, the much anticipated film is releasing in theatres on July 15. Tapsee announced the news on Instagram:

Viacom18 Studios is one of India’s finest fully integrated motion picture studios with a legacy of telling extraordinary stories of extraordinary women. It has emerged as a force to reckon with by delivering a string of critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful movies across languages.

