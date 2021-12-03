Taapsee Pannu Starrer Shabaash Mithu to Hit Theatres on February 2022 Ahead of Women's Cricket World Cup

Cinema and cricket are two of the biggest influencers in the life of Indians across the world. One can only then imagine the fervour when the two join hands. On the occasion of cricketer Mithali Raj’s birthday, the makers of Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu have announced the release date of the film. The biopic of the captain of Team India Women’s ODI is all set to hit the screens worldwide on 4th February 2022.

Shabaash Mithu is the coming-of-age tale of women’s cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer the country has ever seen. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali’s life with Taapsee essaying the titular role. Also seen in the film will be Vijay Raaz in a key role.

Interestingly, the film will release a month ahead of the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in New Zealand from March and April 2022.

Shabaash Mithu has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali’s iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage.

Last month, the actress had taken to Instagram to share the update that they have wrapped up the shooting for the film. “8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman’s game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi," Taapsee wrote in Hindi on Instagram, adding that the filming for Shabaash Mithu has been completed.

“Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022," Taapsee further wrote in the caption of her post, and asked everyone to support the ‘Women in Blue’.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu’s Creative Producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and Written by Priya Aven.

