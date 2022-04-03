Taapsee Pannu Wants Her Wedding to Be ‘Basic and Drama-Free’, Opens Up About Her Plans

Taapsee Pannu is one of the busiest actresses in the industry. She is busy with multiple projects and awaiting the release of her films. Many fans have often asked her when she will be tying the knot. Now, in a recent interview, she has opened up about her wedding plans.

Talking to Brides Today magazine, Taapsee revealed that she wants a simple wedding devoid of any drama. She said, “It needs to be basic and drama-free because there is enough drama in my professional life, and I don’t want it to trickle down into my personal life."

She also added that she doesn’t want layers of makeup on her and said, “It (my hairdo) will be something that doesn’t look like I needed a village to get ready. My heart feels bad when I see these brides who have thick layers and layers of makeup on. How do you enjoy looking at yourself when you’re a different person in those pictures? These memories are not just for that moment, they are forever. You don’t want to look at those pictures and not recognise yourself as yourself."

It is a known fact that Taapsee is dating badminton player Mathias Boe. The two have been going strong for years. She had time and again stated that she never wanted to date someone from the same industry. Taapsee has also kept her personal life private and away from the media glare.

Taapsee has a handful of films lined up for release. She will be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa and will share screen with Pratik Gandhi in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. She has also shot for Blurr, which will be the first film under her own banner. The actress is also gearing up for Mithali Raj’s biopic, Shabaash Mithu whose teaser was released recently.

