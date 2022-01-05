Taapsee Pannu's Motto for 2022 Is to Start from Scratch; See Her Inspirational Post

Taapsee Pannu is all set to start her new year with a spirited outlook. Taapsee Wednesday shared her sauve portrait on Instagram where she was seen in a brown halter neck top and beige pants. The 34-year-old actress tied her hair in a bun with some loose curls framing her face as she posed for the camera.

Posting the picture on the social media platform, Taapsee wrote, “Every new year makes me feel like it’s time to begin from scratch. Ok then be it." The caption was followed by a string of hashtags that read, “Get Ready," “Get set," and “2022." Commenting on Taapsee’s post, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin posted a fire and a red heart emoticon. Taapsee’s rumoured boyfriend and Danish badminton player Mathias Boe also hyped her as he commented, “Flex as a ninja."

Taapsee will be seen in a series of films this year. She will star opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin in the upcoming thriller Looop Lapeta. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta’s teaser was released last month by Netflix India. The movie will be released on the American streaming platform this year. Taapsee shared the teaser on Instagram last month, giving the audience a glimpse of the movie. The movie stars Taapsee as Savi who gets involved in a race-against-time challenge to save her partner played by Bhasin. This is an official Hindi remake of German film Run Lola Run.

Taapsee also shared a glimpse of her new year celebration on the social media platform earlier this week.

She welcomed the new year with her sister Shagun Pannu at their apartment in Mumbai. Taapsee added in the caption, “Bringing it in with a lot of love! And hoping for the same love back from 2022."

