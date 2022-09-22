Taapsee Pannu Dodges Paparazzi After They Ask About Raju Srivastava; Watch Viral Video

Taapsee Pannu’s friction with the Paparazzi doesn’t seem to end. In the latest instance, the Pink actress was cornered by a crowd of paparazzi who asked for her reaction to the demise of the late stand-up comic Raju Srivastava who passed away at AIIMS yesterday after six-weeks long treatment. He had suffered a heart attack while working out on the treadmill.

In a video posted by a paparazzo’s Instagram handle, an individual near Taapsee asked about Raju’s death while several people and photographers blocked her path. Taapsee responded, “(While gesturing the people to move aside and clear her path) Aare bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aese mat kariye, thoda hatiye, thoda hatiye, piche hatiye (Give me a minute. You please step aside, don’t do like this, move a little bit, step back)." She said ‘thank you’, then quickly walked away from the scene.

Check the video here:

Meanwhile, netizens seem to be divided by her demeanour. One of them commented, “She’s always like this". Another one wrote, “Stop hounding her, Poor thing". Someone also said, “Where’s her security? Poor girl she’s handling even her security and yet you guys are bombarding her for no reason’.

Not quite long ago, Taapsee was miffed by a paparazzo who had claimed that her film Dobaaraa got bad reviews from th critics. During the media interaction on the red carpet at the OTT Play Awards 2022, Taapsee had hit back at the people, “Chillao mat bhai, phir ye log bolege actors to tameez nahi hai (Don’t scream. Then you’ll say actors have bad manners)." When a reporter had asked the Manmarziyaan actress about the alleged ‘negative campaign’ against Dobaaraa, she replied, “Kis film ke against nahi chalaya gaya? (Which film did not face it)?"

When the journalist again tried to cross- question her, Taapsee stated, “Aap mere baat ka jawab dijiye, main aapke sawal ka jawab de dungi. Kaunsi film ke saath nahi chalaya gaya? (You answer my question and I’ll answer yours. Tell me which film did not face it)?" The person then said that critics ran a negative campaign against Dobaaraa. To this Taapsee replied, “Ek baar thoda sa homework kar lena question pooch lene se pehle (Please do your homework before asking any question)."

Anurag Kashyap’s mystery drama Dobaaraa was an adaptation of Spanish movie Mirage and it starred Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. The film revolved around Taapsee’s quest to save a young boy, who communicates with her through a television set. Dobaaraa had already received critical acclaim across multiple film festivals around the world including London Indian Film Festival 2022. Although, the film’s performance at the Box Office was dismal, one of the leading faces of the film Pavail Gulati had revealed that the film recovered money earlier.

