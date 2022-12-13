Taarak Mehta Actress Munmun Dutta Schools Paparazzi For Their ‘Behuda Comments’

Munmun Dutta has established herself as a household name in the television industry. She rose to prominence with her role as Babita ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress attended an awards ceremony last night and schooled the paparazzi on how to record their daily spotting videos, and netizens are reacting to it on social media. Take a look.

Munmun has a sizable fan base on social media, with over 7 million Instagram followers. She is also quite active on the platform, where she frequently gives fans a glimpse into her personal and professional life.

The actress looked stunning in a brightly coloured ensemble at the ITA Awards 2022 last night. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress accessorised her green gown with dangling earrings and finished the look with her signature bangs on the forehead and a high bun.

Viral Bhayani, a celebrity paparazzi, shared Munmun’s video on his official Instagram account. Munmun was seen saying to the paparazzi, “Ki ye jo pichhe se comment karte hai… jo sunayi deta hai, baad main unki video main woh bhi zara comment karna band kare. Behuda jo pichhe se comment karte hai (The way you comment in the background, it is audible in videos…Stop doing that…It seems disgusting)."

Reacting to the video, one of the users commented, “Isko success ka nasha chad gaya hai, iska nasa thodo (she is riding high on success, someone please break her bubble)." Another user commented, “Abe bheko yaar ye faltu actress ko iski aokat bhi nhi hai camera ke samne aane ki (She is such a worthless actress, she doesn’t even deserve to be in front of the camera)." A third user said, “Pehle sahi lagti thi, but ab woh baat nahi hai (I used to like her earlier, but now she doesn’t have it in her)."

But, a few of them supported her and said, “Sahi kaha ye meida vale kuchh jyda hi presan krte hai aur fir ye kuchh kah de to meida vale hi inko bdnam krte h (She is right, media persons are always irritating them, and if these celebs say something, then media will badmouth them)."

