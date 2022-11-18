Taarak Mehta Fame Palak Sindhwani Raises Temperature in Sexy Pink Bra; Pics Go Viral

Actress Palak Sindhwani, who plays the character of Sonu Bhide in the long-running and popular Hindi TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is setting the Instagram on fire. Palak never fails to make a statement with her incredible fashion sense and the diva has once again left her fans drooling over her style.

Palak, who is quite popular on social media, took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures of herself in a sexy swimsuit. The actress had gone to Goa for an exotic vacation and shared some stunning pictures and videos from there. She captioned one of the posts as, “She was everything real in a world of make-believe…"

Palak looked stunning in a sexy pink bikini top and a colourful printed sarong. In one of the videos, Palak posted it as, “POV: Pehla Goa trip jo cancel nahi hua."

Earlier this year, Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu, in a conversation with The Times of India, revealed that she faced a financial crunch during her initial days in Mumbai. Palak revealed how she used to change houses so that she could save Rs. 2000.

The actress also revealed that she wanted to open her YouTube channel, but she couldn’t do it because of the poor condition of the house she used to live in at that time. “I used to stay in PGs and have changed a lot of houses in Mumbai. I would change houses in Mumbai so that I could save Rs. 2000. Finally, we shifted to a 1BHK, then a 2BHK apartment, and now finally I am staying in a 3BHK apartment which is also on rent," she had said.

