Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Dated 'Tapu' Bhavya Gandhi?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali has admitted to having a partner named Rishi Arora. Nidhi, who played the role of Sonu in TMKOC, quit the popular sitcom a couple of years back to focus on her studies. However, she remains quite active on social media. She recently shared glimpses from her vacation trips which also featured Rishi, on Instagram.

In an interview with ETimes, Nidhi shared that both she and Rishi share the love for travelling and usually travel together in their car along with her pet dog. “I have had a keeda for travelling since a very long time,” Nidhi said.

She further described her latest road trip with Rishi, and said that they covered several states starting from Maharashtra and then Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. “We even lived in tents,” she added.

Advertisement

Talking about her jaw-dropping bikini pictures from her vacation which had gone viral, Nidhi expressed that she is grateful to her parents for being supportive and understanding. She even talked about trolls and asserted that people sitting behind computers in dark rooms cannot discourage her. She also refuted rumours of dating former Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi while they were co-stars.

Nidhi sparked rumours about her relationship when she responded to a question about Rishi and said that “He is my friend. He is my friend. He is many things. He is my best friend. He is my work partner. He is my partner in many ways.” Later, she also admitted that she is very compatible with Rishi and can even live with him for life.

Reminiscing about her days in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nidhi wished on meeting her former co-actors, and insisted that relationship can be maintained with the cast even without keeping track of the show. She further abstained from saying anything when asked about rumoured couple Raj Anadkat and Munmumn Dutta, who plays Tapu and Babita, respectively in the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.