TMKOC: After Replacing Shailesh Lodha, Asit Kumar Modi Says 'I Am Also Waiting' For Dayaben

Disha Vakani, who used to play the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing from the popular show for a long time now. She went on indefinite maternity leave in 2017 and since then she has not returned. It’s been four years and fans are now badly missing Dayaben. While the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi has repeatedly assured all that the hunt for a new Dayaben is underway, he has now said that even he is waiting for the iconic character.

In a recent interview, Asit Modi answered if Disha Vakani will return to the show and said that he has also been waiting, just like the audience. “Daya bhabhi is a character audience is unable to forget. People feel its absence. Disha Vakani, I respect her…covid ke time I waited, I’m waiting even today and pray to God for her to return. But she has a family and has her responsibilities towards them. Like audience, I am also waiting," he told Pinkvilla.

He further extended support to Disha Vakani and added, “Try to understand Disha’s point as well..she too had the hunger of doing this but after marriage, they have a separate life and responsibilities."

Earlier this year, Asit Kumar Modi also shared how fans have been ‘literally abusing’ them over Daya’s absence and revealed that the auditions for the iconic character are underway. We are working everything out but it will take some time. I agree that people are literally abusing us as people are emotionally attached to the show. I do think about the fans who comment online and respect their views. Daya bhabhi aayegi. While we would definitely want Disha (Vakani) to come back as Daya, we are simultaneously also auditioning for the character," he told E-Times.

Meanwhile, Balika Vadhu fame Sachin Shroff has now joined the show as the new Mehta Sahab. He has been roped in for the character months after Shailesh Lodha quit the show.

