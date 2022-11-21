TMKOC's Babita Ji Aka Munmun Dutta Meets With An Accident In Germany; Shares Her Health Update

Munmun Dutta is a popular name on Indian television who is known for playing the role of Babita Ji in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the actress recently flew to Europe for a trip, she has now revealed that she met with a small accident in Germany and hurt her left knee badly. Munmun took to her Instagram stories on Monday and shared that following her accident, she is now coming back to India.

“Had a small accident in Germany. Hurt my left knee very bad. Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home," she wrote.

It was just yesterday that Munmun travelled from Switzerland to Germany via train when she also took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her journey. Prior to this, she shared a series of pictures from Switzerland in which she was seen enjoying hot chocolate. “How much is too much hot Chocolate?" And added, “Well it doesn’t matter I guess‍♀️ kyunki ‘Bade bade desho mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai’," she had written in the caption.

Munmun Dutta has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since the beginning. However, last year, the buzz regarding Munmun quitting TMKOC made headlines after the actress remained absent from the episodes when the cast had shifted to Daman due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, later, the actress herself clarified that she had not left the show but was absent from the sets because the plot did not require her presence.

“People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don’t decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot," she had said.

