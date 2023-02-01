Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team reacted to claims that Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta, has not received his due payments. TMKOC’s Project Head Suhel Ramani, in a statement to the press, said that the actor has not completed the exit formalities due to which his payment has been withheld. He added that the team approached him several times to remind him to complete his document work but he refused.

“Despite repeated communication to sign All Dues document and collect his pending payment, Shailesh Lodha has refused to do it. When you leave any company or show, there is always a procedure that needs to be followed and fulfilled. Every artiste, staff or technicians needs to do these formalities. No company will release the payment before completing the formalities," he said.

Another source close to the production house stated, “Any popular show has its share of bouquets and brickbats. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been receiving bouquets and praise from its fans since more than 15 years. However, sometimes disgruntled people do try to spread misleading information. Every company has a system in place. Whenever a staff or artiste leaves, to receive full and final payment, they need to follow it. Till date, the company has not stopped the dues of any artiste. Falsely maligning a company on incomplete information is improper and unethical".

The source added, “Shailesh Lodha and other actors have been like an extended family of the production house. We have maintained a dignified silence on exits and cause of the exits due to respect to the person concerned. It is very sad and painful when an artist behaves in this manner. To forget the relationship and popularity that they received from the show is unethical. Payment is not an issue. He will get his dues but he needs to do closure and sign the papers".

“It is very sad and painful when an artist behaves in this manner. Every artist working in such a long running daily show has to be in decipline. TMKOC is a daily show and the team works round the clock to maintain the quality of the show. One cannot be ungrateful to the audience," the inside said.

Shailesh Lodha’s team had earlier shared, “Shailesh’s payment from over a year has not been cleared by the makers of the show. It’s approximately a six-figure amount. He has been patiently waiting for the makers to clear his dues for almost a year. But producer Asit Kumarr Modi is paying no heed. He felt disrespected and left the show without any notice. Shailesh has maintained a dignified silence since then."

