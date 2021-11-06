Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Casts New Actor to Play Nattu Kaka? Sooryavanshi Revives Box Office Business

With the collection of Rs 26 crore, Sooryavanshi makes it to the list of Akshay Kumar‘s highest opening day grosser. It also revived box office business in India amid Covid scare.

Read: Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar Film Earns Rs 26 Cr; Biggest Bollywood Opener of Covid Era

After months of speculation, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have finally made their relationship Instagram official. On Athiya’s birthday, KL Rahul shared loved-up photos with the actress alongside a romantic caption.

Read: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Make Relationship Public; Cricketer’s Birthday Post for Actor Goes Viral

Comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah suffered a blow after the demise of Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of Nattu Kaka. A new image on set has sparked rumours that makers are looking for a replacement in the role.

Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Casts New Actor as Nattu Kaka in Ghanshyam Nayak’s Place?

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj celebrated Diwali in the company of their near and dear ones.

Read: Rana Daggubati Celebrated Diwali with Miheeka Bajaj and Her Family

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will appear as guests on Ranveer Singh-hosted, The Big Picture.

Read: The Big Picture: Rani Mukerji Confesses About Having a Crush on Aamir Khan During ‘Ghulam’ Shoot

