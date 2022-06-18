TMKOC: Dilip Joshi Talks About Shailesh Lodha Quitting Show, Says 'Aa Bhi Sakte Hain Wapas'

Shailesh Lodha, who used to play the role of Taarak Mehta in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently quit the sitcom. The news of his exit from the show had left fans upset. Days after, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Champaklal Gada has said that Shailesh Lodha might also return to the show.

“Like I said, change is inevitable. Thodi difficulty toh hoti hai when they leave the show, of course as a rhythm is set with your co-stars, but never say never Shailesh Bhai Aa bhi sakte hain wapas," the actor told E-Times.

Dilip Joshi also talked about TMKOC being one of the longest-running shows on television and added, “God has been very kind that people loved us and they still watch our show. As we all know, shows and films come and go but we have managed to make a world record. We have made a record that a sitcom has had such a successful run for 14 years. It has only happened because of God’s favour."

Last month, it was reported that Shailesh Lodha has stopped shooting for the show. A source cited by E-Times had claimed the actor was not very happy with his contract and felt that his dates were not properly used while shooting for the show. It was also reported that Shailesh was not able to explore other opportunities due to his tight schedule for TMKOC. Reportedly, the actor had also turned down several offers in the recent past and did not want to waste other opportunities that keep coming his way.

Shailesh Lodha is not the first actor who has left Asit Kumar Modi’s show. Earlier Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Nidhi Bhanushali and Bhavya Gandhi also left the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television sitcoms and Shailesh Lodha was a part of the same ever since its beginning. The first episode of the show premiered in 2008 and has been running successfully for over 13 years now. TMKOC completed 3300 episodes in November last year.

