Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Malav Rajda Quits, Denies Fallout With Makers

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the biggest hits on Indian television. The show enjoys a massive fan following and has been a part of our lives for 14 years. However, lately, TMKOC has suffered many jolts with many actors parting ways with the show. Shailesh Lodha, who played the character of Taarak Mehta since its inception quit the show last year. Now, the show’s director Malav Rajda has also parted ways with it.

There were rumours that Malav Rajda quit the show due to differences with the producers of TMKOC but the director clarified that he was leaving the show only because he wanted to ‘get out of his comfort zone' and ‘grow creatively’

Advertisement

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, he said, “After doing the show for 14 years, I thought I had gone into a comfort zone. I thought to grow creatively it was best to move out and challenge myself”. He further added, “If you are set out to do good work, there will be creative differences within the team but it’s always to improve the show. I had no fallout with the production house. I only have gratitude for the show and for Asit bhai (Modi, show producer)”.

He also talked about his 14-year-long association with the show and called it a ‘beautiful’ journey. He said that he has not only earned money and fame but also found his life partner from the show. Malav is married to actor Priya Ahuja who portrayed the role of Rita Shrivastava, a reporter on the show.

The super-hit show premiered on SAB TV in 2008 and has been the longest-running show on Indian Television. It has undergone several changes in its star cast as many actors left the show. The serial has also witnessed the exit of Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh. Fans are still hopeful and are waiting for the return of their much-loved character Dayaben on the screen.

Read all the Latest Movies News here