TMKOC's Disha Vakani To Get Replaced? Producer Asit Modi Confirms 'New Dayaben Coming Soon'

‘Hey Maa, Mataji!’ Well, if you still don’t know what are we talking about, you are certainly living under a rock. It is no secret that the character of Dayaben is badly missed in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Actor Disha Vakani, who used to play the iconic role of Dayaben in the show has been missing from the screen for over four years now. However, here’s some good news for all TMKOC fans.

In a recent interview with E-Times, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi confirmed that fans will get to see Dayaben soon in the show. He also revealed that there are plans of getting Dayaben back to screen this year only. “We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and audience will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi," he said.

Advertisement

However, the producer also added that he is not sure if Disha Vakani will return to the screen as Dayaben or if they will have to find a new actor for her role. “I don’t know yet if Disha Vakani will be back as Daya Ben. We still have a very good relation with Disha ji, we are like a family. But now she is married and has a kid and everyone gets busy with their own responsibilities. We all have our personal life, so I won’t be able to comment on that. Lekin joh bhi Disha Ben or Nisha Ben but you will surely get to Daya Ben and we as a team will try our best to give the same entertainment that we gave you before," he added.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani has been missing from the show as she is on indefinite maternity leave since 2017. Therefore, the character of Dayaben is missing from the show. Last year, Asit Modi said if Disha expresses her desire to quit, the show will find a new Dayaben. “The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya," he had said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.