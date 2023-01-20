Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Dilip Joshi's Never-Seen-Before Pics Viral

TV actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been ruling the hearts of the audience for the last 15 years. The actor has been part of the show ever since it first aired in 2008. Known for his perfect comic timing, Dilip Joshi has gained immense popularity amongst his fans and followers over the years. His character has become a household name and now his fans refer to him as Jethalal in real life as well.

A couple of years back, Dilip Joshi joined Instagram and since then, he has garnered a huge fan following. Though the actor rarely shares his personal or professional life pictures, when he does, they are no less than a treat for the fans. These days, some of Dilip Joshi’s rare and unseen pictures that he posted in 2020, are going viral on social media. Let’s have a look!

In August 2020, sharing one of his old memories, Dilip Joshi took to his Instagram handle and posted a black and white photo from his 1983 theatrical play. From the two throwback pictures, surely we couldn’t recognise the actor with a heavy beard and moustache look in one go. Captioning the post, Dilip wrote, “Someone told me there’s a thing called #ThrowbackThursday on Instagram. So, here we go. 1983. The green room at the legendary Prithvi Theatre in Juhu, just before we were about to go live with our play ‘Khelaiya’. Lots of fond memories from that time with the entire cast and crew, especially Chandu Bhai, Paresh Bhai, and the one and only Mahendra Joshi!"

His other unseen picture is from the famous TV series, Hum Sab Ek Hain, which was a situational comedy show starring Rakesh Bedi, Deven Bhojani, Dinyar, Dilip Joshi and Dolly Bindra in lead roles. The actor posted the snap in November 2020 and sarcastically wrote, “2020 in a nutshell, Corona ke khilaaf Hum Sab Ek Hain."

Another set of his rare pictures is with famous actor-singer Lucky Ali which he posted in September 2020. The photos are from Zee TV’s 1994 show Zara Hatke. Dilip captioned the pictures, “This was the first time I was entrusted with the responsibility of leading a show along with this fine gentleman. He wasn’t the only one. I also consider myself ‘Lucky’ for having worked with him back then, and have had the good fortune of listening to his songs on the set, long before they became the stuff of legend!"

Sharing his unseen photos from the shooting days, Dilip Joshi, in October 2020, posted a picture along with film actor Manoj Joshi and Renuka Shahane. In his Instagram post, the actor wrote, “I still fondly remember working with my dear friends in a different time, the film is very close to my heart."

Leaving his fans delighted, Dilip Joshi, shared a few glimpses of his old memories from Tarak Mehta’s set. Remembering his dear friend, the actor posted a picture in September 2020 and wrote, “It all began with Taarak Mehta’s iconic characters, Thankyou Taarak bhai, you are dearly missed, your smile has kept us going." Thanking his fans, Dilip Joshi said, “Playing the character of Jethalal is a gift that keeps giving and the huge chunk of the credit goes to all the fans and well-wishers."

Before entering the television industry, Dilip Joshi started his acting career in the year 1989 and since then, he has played significant roles in films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!.

