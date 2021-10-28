Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Gurucharan Singh Says He was Offered Bigg Boss Twice This Year

Every year, a lot of people from showbiz are approached for entering the Bigg Boss house. Names like Nia Sharma and Jennifer Winget are always in news for being a contestant, every year. But we recently got to know that Gurucharan Singh aka Original Sodhi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was also offered Bigg Bossthis year. The actor was reached out for the controversial reality show not once but twice. Unfortunately, things did not work out. In an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, Gurucharan talked about the reality show.

In the chat, Gurucharan revealed that he was offered both Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. On both occasions, the talks were underway but they stopped abruptly. Gurucharan informed that chances were seemingly higher in the OTT segment, which was hosted by Karan Johar. For the OTT version, the TMKOC star and the makers of Bigg Boss even spoke about money but post the conversation, the broadcasters did not get back. "They wanted me, they wanted me to quarantine, but as I said they just did not come back," Gurucharan said.

Gurucharan disappeared after quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah last year. He has been away from the cameras for quite some time now.

Bigg Boss OTT trophy was lifted by Divya Agarwal, while Nishant Bhat became the first runner-up. Post the OTT segment, Salman Khan came back as the host with the 15th season of the controversial reality show. Three contestants from the OTT version -Nishant, Pratik Sehajpaland Shamita Shetty — also entered the Bigg Boss 15 house.

The Bigg Boss 15 contestants, who are currently locked in the house, are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Afsana Khan, Ieshaan Sehgal, Miesha, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, and Akasa. The first wild card contestant of the season, Rajiv Adatia, entered the house a couple of days back.

