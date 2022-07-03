TMKOC Fame Mandar Chandwadi Reveals Even His Grocery Bill Comes By The Name of 'Bhide'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows and has been running successfully for almost 14 years now. On Saturday, the sitcom completed 3500 episodes. On this special day, Mandar Chandwadi, who plays the role of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in the show, took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video thanking fans.

Mandar expressed gratitude towards fans and thanked everyone for showering immense love on cast and crew of TMKOC. “Whenever we meet our fans, they keep telling us that our show is very good but we hope that our show keeps running on TV forever and never stops. This is the biggest blessing that this show has received ever and because of that, we have reached such great heights. We have completed 3500 episodes and 14 years of the show," he was heard saying in Hindi.

Mandar went on to reveal that even his grocery bill comes by the name of Bhide. He mentioned how secretaries of several societies are being addressed by the name of Bhide and added that it is a big blessing for him. “Friends you won’t believe, my ironing bill or even grocery bill is called upon by the mane of ‘Bhide’, many societies call the secretary by the name of Bhide. All this is because of you people. And we pray to god that you keep showering such kind of blessings on us forever and our show keeps on entertaining you all," the actor shared.

In the caption, Mandar dropped folded hands emoji and wrote, “lots of love and gratitude…"

Meanwhile, recently the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah introduced new Nattu Kaka in the show after the unfortunate demise of Ghanshyam Nayak last year. Apart from this, the makers are also looking for the replacement of Disha Vakani, who used to play the role of Dayaben. Recently, Asit Kumar Modi mentioned that the auditions for the same are currently underway.

