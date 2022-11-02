Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Palak Sindhwani's Goa Trip is Travel Goals

Palak Sindhwani became a household name after she featured in the popular TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her character, Sonalika Aatmaram Bhinde aka Sonu, was loved by the audience. She has created a huge fan base. The actress actively posts photos and videos on social media to stay connected with her fans.

Recently, Palak was in Goa for a holiday. On Tuesday, the diva shared some of her photos from her vacation on her official Instagram account, which is currently going viral all over social media. In the pictures, she is seen donning an off-white three-piece set — a sleeveless, knitted crop top, a netted shrug, and matching shorts. She paired her glamorous look with open hair and no makeup. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actor captioned: “ Hello November! Life Update - Well recently, I took a spontaneous trip to Goa for three days and it was so refreshing!"

Check out the photos:

Since being shared, praises from her fans kept coming in. One of them commented, “Soo Pretty," while another one wrote, “ Nice Look." Many showered red heart emojis in the comment section as well.

Palak started her career in 2016 with modelling. During that time, she also worked in many TV commercials. But the actor received her first breakthrough with Hotstar’s web series Hostages. It was a crime thriller written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Mayukh Ghosh, and directed by Sudhir Mishra. After this, she also appeared in the short film The Bar, produced by Hamara Movies.

