Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu Has Quit TMKOC After Shailesh Lodha?

Actor Raj Anadkat, who became a household name after his portrayal of Tapu in the hit TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has reportedly planned to quit TMKOC. The actor has not been shooting for the show for the past few days.

Raj’s TMKOC co-star Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide on the show, revealed that the young actor had been absent from the set for a while. “As artists, we don’t know if he has quit the show but he had some health issues due to which he hasn’t been shooting for the past few days. I haven’t seen him on the set," Mandar told Pinkvilla. Raj replaced Bhavya Gandhi in 2017 as Tapu in TMKOC.

Advertisement

Raj is currently vacationing in Dubai with his mother and sister. The 25-year-old has been sharing gorgeous pictures from his exotic trip on Instagram. Raj is also an avid vlogger.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta also bid adieu to this show. Shailesh Lodha was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah for 14 years. The actor has refrained from commenting on his departure from the popular sitcom. However, a source close to the show’s team told indianexpress.com, “Shailesh feels that his character has been lost among the ensemble. While he gave his dates, there’s not much for him to do. Also, now that the pandemic is over, his kavi sammelans have again started and he’s quite busy. He recently informed the production house that he wouldn’t like to continue. Shailesh has now stopped coming for shoots and is sticking to his ground."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.