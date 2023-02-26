Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Sachin Shroff Gets Married; Munmun Dutta and Others Attend

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff tied the knot to Chandni on Saturday. Several pictures from the actor’s wedding have surfaced online. In the clicks, groom Sachin can be seen dressed in an orange sherwani. On the other hand, his ladylove wore a blue lehenga.

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen posing with Sachin’s TMKOC co-stars including Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Siddhwani. Another photo featured the groom and bride with his Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast members including Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma among others. Check out Sachin Shroff’s wedding pictures here:

This is Sachin Shroff’s second marriage. Previously, he was married to actress Juhi Parmar. The couple tied the knot on February 15, 2009. Reportedly, they fell in love with each other during a TV show. However, Sachin and Juhi parted ways in 2018 after they filed for divorce with mutual consent. Sachin and Juhi also have a 10-year-old daughter, Samaira Shroff.

On the work front, Sachin Shroff is known for Dasvi, Aashram, Vishwaas and Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein Uljhi Niyati. He recently appeared in Double XL alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. He is currently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaha Chashmah in which he plays the role of Mehta Sahab. Prior to him, Shailesh Lodha used to essay the role of Taarak Mehta. However, he quit last year. Reportedly, the actor was not very happy with his contract and felt that his dates were not properly used while shooting for the show. It was also said that Shailesh wanted to explore more opportunities.

Earlier this month, Hindustan Times cited a source who claimed that Lodha left the show because he felt ‘disrespected’ and had an ‘altercation with the showrunner’. “He felt disrespected and left the show without any notice. Shailesh has maintained a dignified silence since then," the source said.

