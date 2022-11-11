Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Kajal Pisal Auditioned for Dayaben, Says 'Waited To Hear From Them...'

All eyes are on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers ever since Disha Vakani’s exit from the much-loved comedy show. Fans have been excited and curious to know who will be stepping into the shoes of Disha as she has played the role for a long time. Now, actress Kajal Pisal has revealed that she auditioned for the role of Dayaben, however, she has not been finalised for it.

Best known for her roles in the popular TV shows Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kajal has been out of work for sometime now. With her latest statement, she has expressed hopes to get new offers.

In an interaction with ETimes, Kajal said, “Yes I had auditioned for the role in August. I did not want to speak about it because I had only gone for an audition. Nothing had worked out. I waited to hear from them for a long time, but when I did not receive any call from them, I realised that it hadn’t worked out. But some production houses and casting directors are under the impression that I will be playing Dayaben in the future, so they don’t approach me for work."

She added that some of the offers that she did receive first wanted to clarify if she had bagged Dayaben’s role. She also said that as the producers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have not approached her, so she is available to take up a new shows.

Earlier this year, producer Asit Modi had confirmed that the production house Neela Telefilms is conducting auditions for the iconic role of Dayaben. Asit had told ETimes that Dayaben will return, but it won’t be Disha as she is not returning. He added that Disha never quit the show, therefore the delay.

Disha took a break from the show in 2017 for welcoming her first child, a daughter. And speculations have been rife around her return as well as a new Dayaben. Later, she welcomed her second child and extended her break. In this duration, rumours had claimed that Disha’s comeback was stalled as she had demanded a hike in her fees which the production house did not agree to. The producers had denied the claims. It was only recently that the producers have begun talking about a replacement and auditions for the show.

