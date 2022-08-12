Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Kajal Pisal To Be Next Dayaben In Asit Kumar Modi's Show?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows which has been running successfully for over 13 years now. Disha Vakani, who used to play the role of Dayaben has also been missing from the sitcom. In 2017, Disha went on indefinite maternity leave and since then she has not returned. Earlier this year, makers announced that the hunt for new Dayaben is underway. If recent reports are to be believed, Kajal Pisal is also being considered for the role of Dayaben by the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

While there is no official word either from the makers or from Kajal, a source cited by the entertainment portal claims, “If Kajal gets finalised, she will have to start shooting tentatively from next month."

Kajal has previously worked in several popular shows including Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Naagin 5 and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya among others. She was last seen in Sirf Tum.

In June this year, TMKOC’s producer Asit Kumar Modi shared how fans have been ‘literally abusing’ them over Daya’s absence and added that the auditions for the iconic character are currently underway. “Ab yeh story ka mamla hai. We are working everything out but it will take some time. I agree that people are literally abusing us as people are emotionally attached to the show. I do think about the fans who comment online and respect their views. Daya bhabhi aayegi. While we would definitely want Disha (Vakani) to come back as Daya, we are simultaneously also auditioning for the character," he told E-Times.

Asit Kumar Modi further added that Disha Vakani’s re-entry does not look possible and therefore the hunt for new Dayaben will take some time. He also assured fans that their favourite character will be back soon.

Later, in another interview, Dilip Joshi also opened up about Disha Vakani’s absence from the show and said, “I don’t know what Asit bhai wants. Let’s just hope Jetha will get to see acche din too. I got to work with Disha for almost 10 years. From day one, our tuning and chemistry were perfect. And we had a lot of fun together. We did a lot of great scenes together. You can see them in older episodes."

