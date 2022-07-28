Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Leaves Anupamaa Behind to Top TRP Ratings

Sab TV’s hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was at the top of the TRP ratings between July 16 to July 22, according to Ormax Power Rating. The sitcom defeated Star Plus show Anupamaa. As per the ratings, Khatron Ke Khiladi was at number 3, while Colors’ Naagin season 6 dropped to the 10th position.

Kumkum Bhagya and Superstar Singer season 2 maintained their positions. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has remained a fan favourite for the last 14 years. Every week, there is a tussle between Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa and Dilip Joshi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Earlier, Anupamaa topped the list. The possible reason speculated by the rating agency for the sudden increase in TRP of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was news of Dayaben. Recently, there were reports and rumours of Disha Vakani’s comeback to the show. In fact, there were also rumours about the introduction of a new Daya bhabhi in the show, making everyone stay glued to television screens at 8 PM.

Over the last few years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has lost various actors. After Disha Vakani left the show, TMKOC’s TRP declined. Later on, the demise of Doctor Hansraj Hathi and Nattu Kaka from the show was another jolt. After that characters of Tapu, Sonu, Sodi and Anjali Bhabhi were changed.

The shock for the industry came when the narrator of the show Shalinder Lodha decided to leave the show. Shaliner Lodha is none other than Tarak Mehta, the fire brigade of Jethalal’s life. Fans were also shocked by the sudden decision of the actor. Although there are rumours that he may reappear in the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is bankrolled by Asit Kumar Modi.

