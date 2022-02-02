Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Dayaben Is Here? Viral Video Will Leave You In Splits

It is no secret that Disha Vakani aka Dayaben is badly missed in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. With her unique acting style and comedy, Disha ruled hearts for years. While fans continue to hope that Dayaben will be back soon in the show, a video went viral in which a girl can be seen mimicking Disha Vakani’s character. The girl can be seen reciting Dayaben’s dialogue from the show, leaving everyone in splits.

The video begins with people asking the girl to mimic Dayaben’s ‘Tappu Ke Papa’ dialogue. Following this, the girl surprises everyone by recreating a similar voice to that of Disha Vakani. “Tappu ke papa apko pata hai kya, Tappu subha se study bhi nahi kar raha hai, uske school mai gai thi mai, bapu ji ne bohot data," she can be heard saying.

Fans are completely impressed with the girl’s mimicry. Several people took to the comment section of the video and appreciated her. Some of the fans also requested TMKOC’s producer Asit Kumar to hire her. However, a few people also claimed that the girl is only lip-syncing. The video has so far received over 3,08,000 likes on Instagram.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani is on indefinite maternity leave since 2017 and therefore she is missing from the show. Last year, Asit Modi had said if Disha expresses her desire to quit, the show will find a new Dayaben. “The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya," he had said.

