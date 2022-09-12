Balika Vadhu's Sachin Shroff Replaces Sailesh Lodha In TMKOC, Begins Shooting For Show: Report

If you are also waiting for the new ‘Taarak Mehta’ in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, then here’s something that you must know. If a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, Balika Vadhu fame Sachin Shroff has been roped in to replace Shailesh Lodha in Asit Kumar Modi’s show. The entertainment portal claims that Sachin has also started shooting for the show. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Sachin Shroff is a popular name on television who has worked in several successful shows. Apart from Balika Vadhu, the actor also starred in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Tumhari Paakhi, Anudamini, and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka among others.

Earlier it was reported that Jaineeraj Rajpurohit (who also featured in Balika Vadhu) was being considered for the role of Taarak Mehta. However, later, the show’s production house confirmed that the news was ‘not true’.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television sitcoms and Shailesh Lodha was a part of the same ever since its beginning. However, he quit earlier this year. Reportedly, the actor was not very happy with his contract and felt that his dates were not properly used while shooting for the show. It was also being said that Shailesh wanted to explore more opportunities.

Later, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Champaklal Gada also talked about his ‘fire brigade’s’ exit from the show and added that the latter might also return to the show. “Like I said, change is inevitable. Thodi difficulty toh hoti hai when they leave the show, of course as a rhythm is set with your co-stars, but never say never Shailesh Bhai Aa bhi sakte hain wapas," he told E-Times.

Shailesh Lodha is not the first actor who has left Asit Kumar Modi’s show. Earlier Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Nidhi Bhanushali and Bhavya Gandhi also left the show.

