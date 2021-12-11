Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Raj Anadkat Leaving TMKOC Because of Munmun Dutta? Producer Reacts

Gossip mills are buzzing with rumours that Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, might quit the show. While Raj has refrained from addressing the rumours, a new report claims that it could have to do with Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji leaving the show earlier despite the two denying their alleged romance.

“The journey has been bittersweet with Raj. There have been multiple times that the team has tried to make amends with him but things aren’t working out anymore. Neither is he willing to stick for too long nor the cast and crew is keen on asking him to stay," a source was quoted as saying by Koimoi.com.

Raj Anankat replaced Bhavya Gandhi as the new Tapu in 2017. He earned a significant following after playing the role of Dilip Joshi’s on-screen son. Bhavya played the role of Tapu for nine long years.

Advertisement

Now, ‘Taarak Mehta’ producer Asit Modi has reacted to the reports. He said that he was clueless about Raj’s exit from the show. “I have no idea," he told BollywoodLife.com.

Earlier, Munmun Dutta spoke against trolls for slut-shaming and age-shaming her for her alleged relationship with her TMKOC co-star Raj Anadkat. The actress lashed out at trolls and a section of the media. She wrote that she was ashamed of calling herself the daughter of India.

In her post for the general public, she wrote, “To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so-called ‘LITERATE’ ones proves how regressive a society we are (sic)."

She added, “Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn’t take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not." (sic)

TMKOC, which was launched in 2008, has seen several replacements over the past few years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.