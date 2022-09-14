Home » News » Movies » Sachin Shroff's Entry In TMKOC Disappoints All, Netizens Say 'Do Not Drag But End The Show'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 14, 2022, 09:33 IST

Mumbai

Sachin Shroff is the new Taarak Mehta in Asit Kumar Modi's show. (Photo: Twitter)
Netizens call Sachin Shroff's entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the new 'Mehta Sahab' one of the 'worst replacements' ever.

Months after Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sachin Shroff has now been finally introduced as the new ‘Mehta Sahab’ in the show. However, looks like his entry into the popular sitcom has only left fans disappointed. Soon after the episode was aired, netizens took to Twitter to express dissatisfaction and disappointment with the new Taarak Mehta.

Some of the fans claimed that the makers are only ‘ruining’ the iconic show and asked them ‘not to drag it anymore’. Others also requested makers to put an end to the show and rather telecast old episodes. Netizens also called Sachin Shroff’s entry as new Taarak Mehta one of the ‘worst replacements’ ever.

“End #TMKOC, don’t ruin it. After Daya left the show lost it’s touch a lot, Tapu and Sonu being replaced made a bit difference, not much. But after Covid it’s too much, Sodhi, Anjali, and then Natu kaka died and now Tarrak Mehta, they all got replaced. Old episodes were gold," one of the Tweets read. “#TMKOC looses it’s charm. Tmkoc bestest ever tv serial to boring show now.downfall is real. Everyone leaving serial," another person wrote.

Here’s how fans are reacting to Sachin Shroff’s entry in TMKOC:

Shailesh Lodha is not the first actor who left Asit Kumar Modi’s show. Earlier Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Nidhi Bhanushali and Bhavya Gandhi also left the show.

first published: September 14, 2022, 09:31 IST
last updated: September 14, 2022, 09:33 IST