Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Watches Bhavya Vinod Gandhi's Film Kehvatlal Parivar

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Bhavya Vinod Gandhi’s film Kehvatlal Parivar was released on May 6. A Gujarati film, written and directed by Vipul Mehta and produced under the banner of coconut motion pictures, also starred Siddharth Randeria, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Sanjay Goradia, Shraddha Dangar, and others. This film is an entire package of entertainment, which can be fully enjoyed with the family.

On this occasion, Tapu aka Bhavya gathered with his on-screen family (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) to watch this film. Recently, Ambika Ranjankar, the On-screen wife of Dr Hathi in the show, posted a picture on her social media that went viral on the internet.

Advertisement

The star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ultah Chashmah has come together for every special occasion. This time, the group came together to watch Bhavya’s newly launched film Kehvatlal Parivar.

She wrote a huge caption for this picture as well which starts with, “Saw a beautiful Gujrati movie called Kehvatlal Parivar."

“Well, mother’s day is around the corner and this movie is a tribute to all Mother’s strength, courage and determination. The way she shapes the life and future of her loved ones," the actor said.

“Change is inevitable and the only constant thing but to change something one needs to change self! Very important thought that has been beautifully executed and shown through the mother," she said.

Further, she added, “However, if a person is Rigid enough when carefully guided and motivated can change the entire course of life and start afresh!"

She also talked about how common it was to make innovative dishes not just from leftover food, but also making a fusion out of it! The idea of adding something new to the old to progress is also a “prime ingredient" in life.

Advertisement

She also appreciated the whole star cast right from the director, writer, editor, artists, singers, and choreographers to designers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.