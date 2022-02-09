Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Themed Restaurant Is a Perfect Go-To Place For Fans; Have You Visited?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most popular television shows. The sitcom enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by the audience. Whether it is Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Bhide or patrakar Popatlal, each of the show’s characters has become a household name over a period of time. However, do you know that there’s also a restaurant in Mumbai which is inspired by Asit Kumar Modi’s show?

Yes, you read it right. There’s a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah themed restaurant near Amravati in Maharashtra. Designed after the show’s Gokuldham Society, the restaurant has exactly the same compound as that of TMKOC. The cutouts of all the characters have also been kept around. Needless to say, it looks like the perfect go-to place for all the TMKOC fans.

The video of the place was originally posted by one of the food blogging pages on Instagram. “TMKOC inspired Restaurant near Amravati This place is just so amazing, it totally represents GOKULDHAM Society, like even the Rangoli Man. I think it’s a must-visit. Highly recommended one," the caption read.

Several fans took to the comment section expressing excitement and mentioning how they would love to visit this place someday. “Do they serve jalebi fafda?" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Wioow ye pura original set lag raha (Wow! This looks like the original set)."

Meanwhile, talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show premiered in July 2008 and has been running successfully for over 13 years now. The show completed 3300 episodes last year. On the occasion, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi said, “What counts for us, is the smiles that the show has been able to bring to people’s faces over the last thirteen years. I thank all the viewers and fans for their love and support through all these years. We remain committed to creating content that fills lives with laughter, happiness and positivity," he said.

When are you planning to visit this restaurant?

