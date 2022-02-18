Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Won't Come as Web Series, Says Show Writer

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), the longest-running TV show in India, will not be available in the form of a web series, show’s screenwriter Abbas Hirapurwala said on Thursday. The show has been running for 14 years and it has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for its maximum number of episodes.

During the jury press meet of Screen Writers Association Award, when Abbas Hirapurwala was asked whether TMKOC would be brought as a web series in the future. Responding to this question, Hirapurwala said, “I do not think that the serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be served in the form of a web series. The reason being that we will not be able to show such a big serial in web series format."

“The audiences of web series and serials are different. Both are good at their space. So, I do not think that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will ever come in the form of a web series," he added.

The comments made by Hirapurwala hold significance as web series are getting good viewership since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Viewers, mostly youth, are shifting from TV serials and shows to web series on different OTT platforms.

The Screen Writers Association Award is the only prestigious award, which salutes and honours the screenwriters and lyricists for their hard work. The award will be given to winners at an event on February 27. The best screenwriters associated with film, television, and web series will be rewarded for their excellent work.

The second edition of the Screen Writers Association Awards will be held virtually. The awards emphasize the craft of screenwriting instead of a film’s box office collection, star power, TRPs, and popularity. The awards will be given to the best writing in 15 categories for work released in the calendar year 2020. (Jan 2020 to Dec 2020).

