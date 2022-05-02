Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta Has a Request For Her Fans - Know What It Is

Who doesn’t know Munmun Dutta! The actress enjoys a massive fan following as Babita ji of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Oolhtah Chashmah. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and requested fans to keep water for birds and animals amid the hot weather outside.

Munmun Dutta dropped a video in which an elephant can be seen struggling to drink water from a handpump. “In this severe heatwave, please please keep some water for the poor stray animals and birds (folding hand emoji). Imagine how are they surviving in this condition," she wrote.

Earlier this year, Munmun Dutta announced stepping into the food business. Back then, she issued a statement and wrote, “So excited and happy to announce the launch of my joint food venture with my rakhi brother and manager of 14 years, Mr Keyur Sheth. My passion for food is what drove me to this industry. And so, here we are. Show us some love." Apart from this, the actress was also interrogated for hours at the Hansi police station in Haryana in connection to her casteist slur case. Last summer, Munmun came under fire after she used a slur in one of her YouTube videos. While she had issued an apology back then, an FIR was lodged against her in Hissar, Haryana.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television sitcoms. It has been running successfully for over 13 years now. The first episode of the show premiered in 2008. TMKOC completed 3300 episodes in November last year. Back then, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi issued a statement and thanked viewers for showering love

Apart from Munmun Dutta, TMKOC also stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Gada, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Gada, Mandar Chandwadkar as Atmaram Bhide, Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta, Raj Anadkat as Tappu, Tanuj Mahashabde as Iyer, Sonalika Joshi as Madhavi Bhide, and Shyam Pathak as Patrakar Popatlal among others.

