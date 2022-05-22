Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta To Quit Show For Bigg Boss OTT?

Munmun Dutta is popularly known for her role as Babita Ji in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, if recent reports are to be believed, the actress will now quit the popular sitcom.

Yes, you read it rights. Several reports are doing rounds on social media which claim that Munmun Dutta has been approached for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. While there is no official confirmation so far, reports claim that if Munmun agrees to participate in Bigg Boss OTT, she will quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Earlier, Munmun Dutta was also seen in Bigg Boss 15 house as a challenger. She was joined by Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri, and Vishal Singh during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Last year as well, the buzz regarding Munmun Dutta quitting TMKOC made headlines after the actress remained absent from the episodes when the cast had to shift to Daman due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, later, Munmun herself clarified that she was absent from the sets because the plot did not require her presence. “People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don’t decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot," she said.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, earlier, it was also reported that television actress Anushka Sen has been approached for the controversial reality show and is in talks with the makers. Earlier this week, TellyChakkar reported that Bigg Boss OTT 2 will soon stream on Voot and the pre-production of the show has already begun. However, the entertainment portal also claimed that Karan Johar is not likely to host the show this year since he will be busy with his celebrity talk show - Koffee With Karan.

