TMKOC Fame Mandar Chandwadkar Addresses His Death Reports, Requests People to Not Spread Rumours

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah always makes the headlines for its ability to impress audiences. However, the show is not trading for all the wrong reasons. Death rumours of actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the character of Bhide in the long-running show started doing the rounds, sending a shock wave through fans. However, the actor has now dismissed those rumours through a Live season on Instagram. He informed his fans that he is doing well and asked people to stop spreading such news.

He said, “Main confirm karna chahta tha ke main shooting kar raha hu, aur tandarust hu. Aisi afwaye kripya na failwaye (I would like to confirm that I am shooting for the show and I am well. Please don’t spread such rumours)"

Advertisement

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “Its a request to the ppl who are spreading rumors not to spread🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to bid adieu to the show. ETimes reported that Shailesh, who plays the role of Taarak and Jethalal’s friend, has made up his mind about quitting the show.

Previously, a few months ago, Raj Anadkat was also in the news for quitting the show. Luckily, the actor stayed back as the Production house managed to convince him. Even though the makers are trying their best to convince Shailesh to stay back, It looks like the well-known poet has made up his mind.

Shailesh is said to be not shooting for the show, for a month now. Sources reveal that the actor is not very happy with his contract and he also feels that his dates are not properly used while shooting for the show. Another reason which has surfaced behind his exit is that Shailesh is not able to explore other opportunities due to the exclusivity factor. Reportedly, the actor has turned down multiple offers in recent times and now he doesn’t want to waste other opportunities that keep coming his way.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.