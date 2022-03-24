Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha Calls The Kashmir Files a 'Movement'

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files have been wreaking havoc on the Box Office and has performed phenomenally well since its release on March 11. Apart from the audiences, the film has been receiving praises from several celebrities and politicians as well. Some of the Bollywood actors to have praised the film are Yami Gautam, her director-husband Aditya Dhar and Kirron Kher. Aamir Khan, too, urged people to watch the film.

Now, actor Shailesh Lodha of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gave his reaction to the film. He was clicked by the paparazzi after stepping out of the theatres. When asked about the film, he said, “I won’t be able to say anything. Ye film nahin andolan hai (It’s not a film, it’s a movement)," he told the shutterbugs.

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the Valley in the 90s. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Amitabh Bachchan, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.

The film is getting a positive response from the audience and has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters post the coronavirus pandemic. As The Kashmir Files is inching close to Rs 200 crore, we asked trade analyst Taran Adarsh if the film can break records and enter the top 10 grosses of all time.

To this, Taran Adarsh explained that it is too early to comment on anything as of now. He further added that with SS Rajamouli’s RRR coming this Friday, it will be interesting to see if The Kashmir Files’ box office will be impacted by it or not.

“It’s going to cross Rs 200 crore right now, which is a huge achievement. Looking at the cost of production and the kind of returns it has had, it is a huge huge jump. No one can actually pinpoint the lifetime business of this film. The way it is going, it is shattering all the myths within the film industry. So, we’ll have to wait and watch. There’s a big film coming this Friday by the name RRR. We will have to wait and watch what kind of impact that film makes on this film or whether that film will really be able to make an impact or not. That only time will tell. At the moment, this film will be unstoppable," he told News18.com.

