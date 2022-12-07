Taare Zameen Par Star Darsheel Safary Recalls Learning Skill Of Grasping and Being Observant From Aamir Khan

When Darsheel Safary made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par, he swept everyone off their feet with his impeccable performance as a struggling dyslexic child. Alongside universal acclaim, Taare Zameen Par also received numerous awards, and was proven vital in raising awareness about dyslexia. It was India’s official entry for the 2009 Academy Awards Best Foreign Film. Now the actor has recalled how he slept through the film’s premiere only to wake up to people crying around him.

In an interview with Indian Express, Darsheel Safary narrated, “I remember seeing it seven times when it released, all screenings, out of which I will be honest I slept the last two-three times, because I was young. I was a shameless child, a ruckus! After that I didn’t see it, I was like, ‘Ok enough now, relax. I am also a person who runs away from emotional films, because people around you are just crying. I remember sleeping in one premiere and when I woke up in the middle of the film, everyone around me was crying! It was the gloomiest atmosphere possible. I quietly went back to sleep!"

He also fondly remembers Aamir Khan coming to his home once the film he got over. Sharing the memories of the actor being observant and keen, Darsheel said, “After the film got over, he came home. We had invited him for lunch, and I remember seeing him so invested. I am a Jain, so we were showing him our culture, explaining stuff, we also showed him some videos of mine when I was younger and he was so invested, observant and grasping. Not like a façade or fake interest. He was actually taking in stuff. Later when you see him in some interviews saying the same thing, you are like, ‘Wow, that stayed with him!’ That became a part of me, I became a grasping person. Now I grasp everything around me and that helps as an actor."

On the professional front, Darsheel Safary made his comeback with Amazon MiniTV romantic-drama short-film Capital A small a. The film also stars actor Revathi Pillai.

